Green Love Potion is an indica-dominant strain, and this particular cut grows into a bouquet of green and purple leaves that emit an odor denoting its Lavender parentage. With a relatively clear-headed buzz, this strain works well for indica lovers seeking euphoria and a comforting relaxation in the body without being sedative. Patients prefer Green Love Potion for enhancing mood and remedying mild physical pain. 

Avatar for czk312
Member since 2016
This so far is one of my favorite (possibly most favorite) strains for helping my aching muscles and just basically gives me an overall good feeling in my whole body without getting tired. Better still is that so far this is one of the best strains I've tried for my physical body symptoms of anxiety...
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for mgalling
Member since 2017
Wow. My local bud tender recommended this to me as a sleep aid because I get REALLY bad insomnia. It smells AMAZING first off. Very piney and woody aroma, but a subtle and pleasant taste. Not too harsh despite the 24% THC. The high is great. The body high kicks in first for me. It relaxes all my mus...
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for ThickandSexy
Member since 2016
Awesome, awesome strain.....it turned me into a Pornstar....lol for my bf of course.
ArousedEnergeticRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Rockergurl420
Member since 2018
An amazing strain for those who want to relax and chill. Really good for pain! I have chronic sciatica and PTS (post thrombotic syndrome) which affects my legs and Green Love Potion helped with the cramping and spasms. A great indica, it smells like lavender and is amazingly comforting, like hot coc...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for LilBrownRabbit
Member since 2017
Tranquil, friendly, and superbly happy trippy dippy love strain. Goes in lightly and floral. Lavender and lemon, touch of rose petal. Sweet come-up, you won't stop smiling. Great body high, waves and tingles down the spine and in the thighs and knees. Definite pain relief. Auditory intimacy. visiona...
ArousedCreativeHappyTinglyUplifted
Lineage

Black Domina
Lavender
