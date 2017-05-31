Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
wow! this indica is so stellar! i was recommended this strain in nug run shatter by Quail Extracts.. man i love this stuff and im so happy Brennan told me to try it out! at first i was weary b/c id never heard of grimace or grimace OG but when i saw all the good things about this strain i said why n...
This strain is definitely a couch lock. Reminds me of real old school purp. Taste the grapes and a super strong smell that tickles your nose immediately. Perfect for the night cap busy most definitely the bud you wanna have on your off day.