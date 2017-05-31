ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grimace OG
  4. Reviews

Grimace OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grimace OG.

Reviews

10

Avatar for Minerman5775
Member since 2019
great flavor, smooth taste doesn't make you useless. breaks up nice
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for TheCannaisseur76
Member since 2018
I remember when it 1st came to Arizona...not to many people knew about it...Now I have to make sure I get it from the harvest to the day 🌿 it is packed!!!🤐😤😎
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappySleepy
Avatar for gelmel89
Member since 2015
wow! this indica is so stellar! i was recommended this strain in nug run shatter by Quail Extracts.. man i love this stuff and im so happy Brennan told me to try it out! at first i was weary b/c id never heard of grimace or grimace OG but when i saw all the good things about this strain i said why n...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for jstyles0816
Member since 2018
This strain is definitely a couch lock. Reminds me of real old school purp. Taste the grapes and a super strong smell that tickles your nose immediately. Perfect for the night cap busy most definitely the bud you wanna have on your off day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Grimace OG
Avatar for indeee
Member since 2017
My first Grimace OG, I love it! Relaxed, happy, tingly, I like tingly! Got a good deal at az natural selections. Actually, I really really love it, one of my new favorites!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyTingly
Avatar for indeee
Member since 2017
My first Grimace OG, yummy. Fruity flavor, relaxing heady high, and tingly. I like it 😁
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Gilrix
Member since 2018
Great for putting you to sleep and keeping you asleep!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for gweedyj420
Member since 2016
Gives off a nice fruity taste along with a strong feeling on the chest .
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric