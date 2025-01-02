Gushcanna is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gushers and Tropicanna. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Gushcanna is known for its sour fruit and pine flavor, created by Cannarado Genetics. Gushcanna is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gushcanna effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gushcanna when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Gushcanna features flavors like apple, apricot, and honey. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Gushcanna typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Gushcanna is also known as White Gushers or White Gusherz, and has a fruity and gassy aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gushcanna, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.