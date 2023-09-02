I was surprised to really like this this hybrid. I’m a huge fan of Acapulco Gold and when I got close to running out I decided to try this. It was highly recommended and the sativa percentage was just right. It’s a complete full body high which I love. It’s a calming, relaxing high. Friday nights are my chill nights and this is perfect for that. Have dinner watch a movie and just relax kind of vibe and this compliments the vibe so well. The high is smooth, you barely realize it hits because it’s not aggressive at all and it only takes a couple puffs. But be patient if your smoking it, the delay time is about ten minutes so take 2-3 puffs and let it sink before you take anymore so you can feel it out. Then kindly go from there based on your high and your experience. This is a hybrid I’ll definitely keep in rotation. It’ll definitely calm you down from a stressful day or if your having an intense or anxious moment and need something to take the edge off. Just lean into it.