Gushwater
aka Gush Water
Gushwater effects are mostly calming.
Gushwater potency is higher THC than average.
Gushwater is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fresh Water Taffy and Gushers. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Gushwater is known for its focused and energetic yet calm high, with sweet vanilla and apricot flavors and a smooth menthol aroma. Gushwater is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gushwater effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gushwater when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Gushwater features flavors like apple, apricot, and honey. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Gushwater typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Gushwater is also known as White Gushers or White Gusherz, and has a fruity and gassy aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gushwater, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Gushwater strain effects
Gushwater strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
