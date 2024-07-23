Habibi reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Habibi.
Habibi strain effects
Habibi strain flavors
Habibi strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
g........2
July 23, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I like it. I'm a man with depression and every time I hit my pen with this habibi inside... it makes me smirk just a little and takes the edge off. Helps me realize life ain't too bad😌
t........0
July 23, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
sativa. odd aftertaste and fruity overall taste. effects are physically and mentally soothing.
d........8
July 21, 2024
Happy
Talkative
Gives a relaxing and upbringing high.
u........t
July 22, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
super rare, super gas