Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Habibi.

Habibi strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Talkative

Habibi strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression

July 23, 2024
I like it. I'm a man with depression and every time I hit my pen with this habibi inside... it makes me smirk just a little and takes the edge off. Helps me realize life ain't too bad😌
3 people found this helpful
July 23, 2024
sativa. odd aftertaste and fruity overall taste. effects are physically and mentally soothing.
2 people found this helpful
July 21, 2024
Gives a relaxing and upbringing high.
1 person found this helpful
July 22, 2024
super rare, super gas
1 person found this helpful

