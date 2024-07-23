stock photo similar to Habibi
Hybrid

Habibi

Habibi is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Original Z x Moroccan Peaches and released at Spannabis 2024. This is a high-yielding hash dumper perfect for terp fiends and the contest circuit—its parent Moroccan Peaches won first place in the 2023 Emerald Cup’s Rosin category. Habibi has a beguiling profile of juicy peach and tangy citrus, coupled with a soothing effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Habibi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Habibi

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Habibi strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Talkative

Habibi strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Habibi products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Habibi near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Habibi strain reviews6

July 23, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
I like it. I'm a man with depression and every time I hit my pen with this habibi inside... it makes me smirk just a little and takes the edge off. Helps me realize life ain't too bad😌
3 people found this helpful
July 23, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
sativa. odd aftertaste and fruity overall taste. effects are physically and mentally soothing.
2 people found this helpful
July 21, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
Gives a relaxing and upbringing high.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Habibi strain genetics