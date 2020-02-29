ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Han Solo Burger reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Han Solo Burger.

Reviews

Avatar for DabbinMama
Member since 2018
I'm not usually a sativa or 50/50 fan. However I am loving the Indica affects of the GMO cookies mixed with Larry. It pumped me up ever so slightly to be able to get into and handle my day, which is super stressful, but didn't take me over the edge. I have a mom with Alzheimer's and she needs and d...
Avatar for 034321
Member since 2019
Amazing flavor. Heavy body high. Great sedative properties too. Very impressed! One of the best strains in Colorado
