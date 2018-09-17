ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Hawaiian Snow

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Hawaiian Snow

A 2003 Cannabis Cup winner, Hawaiian Snow is a trifecta of Haze genetics, combining Neville’s Haze, Pure Haze, and Hawaiian Haze into one superior sativa line. It has all the features one might expect from its genetic lineage: a tall, stretchy structure, slow flowering time (up to 14 weeks), intense spicy-incense aroma with hints of citrus and eucalyptus, and generous amounts of THC. Where Hawaiian Snow really stands out is in its high, a very stimulating head buzz that is perfect for social interaction and creative endeavors. Hawaiian Snow has been known to leave users with an overwhelming case of the giggles

 

Effects

1154 reported effects from 150 people
Happy 67%
Uplifted 62%
Energetic 52%
Euphoric 50%
Creative 46%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 12%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%

Reviews

208

Avatar for 7pt
Member since 2015
I used to smoke regularly over a decade ago, and quit because of escalating paranoia and anxiety from whatever unknown strains i was smoking from whomever i could get some from. After reading about Hawaiian Snow on Leafly, the reviews and effects (a couple years ago), I decided to buy some seeds ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for BionicDread
Member since 2014
Hawaiian Snow is my very favorite strain, ever! She is exactly what I look for in a variety of herb. I'm a Hawaiian Tour-Guide, surfer, and outdoorsman who is always on the move. So, I look for pure sativas that get me going in the morning, and relieve all and any pain, due to the high CBD. Hawaiian...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for PhatPuff
Member since 2010
This is some great, great weed. I bought mine from a shop at the Freetown Christiania, in Denmark. There was a huge supply of weed in this shop, so me and my girlfriend-friend chose the Hawaiian Snow. Normally when I smoke, I usually just shut up and just.. Relaxing. But this weed was the perfect ...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for patrickbasler@snet.net
Member since 2010
This is a very powerful sativa. Its genetics are Hawaiian crossed with Laos and it has a thc content measured at 23.7%. The high was very uplifting and energetic, and of very good quality. A two gram blunt kept me and a friend high for a little over four hours, and I loved every minute of it. This b...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for oldvet57
Member since 2012
The buzz is strong and solid. Once the effect is with me, it is definitely with me. Hits hard, stays strong. Very positive feelings, enlightened, happy, calm, energetic. This is a creative high; this is, for me, a high to get busy with, you know? Create, create.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Neville's Haze
parent
Strain
Hawaiian Snow
Strain child
Hawaiian Cookies
child

Photos

