Honolulu Haze
Honolulu Haze is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hawaiian Haze and AF6. This strain from Industrial Hemp Farms is a high-CBD strain that lets you enjoy the relaxing and uplifting effects of cannabis without the intoxication of THC. Honolulu Haze has a floral and tropical aroma that will transport you to an island paradise. The buds are large and fluffy with orange hairs and a frosty coating of trichomes. Honolulu Haze is 23.98% CBD and 0.3% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and medical users alike. Leafly customers tell us Honolulu Haze effects include happy, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Honolulu Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and inflammation. Bred by Industrial Hemp Farms, Honolulu Haze features flavors like pineapple, mango, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a sweet and fruity taste. The average price of Honolulu Haze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a great way to enjoy the benefits of CBD without getting high or failing a drug test. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honolulu Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Honolulu Haze strain effects
Honolulu Haze strain flavors
Honolulu Haze strain helps with
50% of people say it helps with Depression
50% of people say it helps with Pain
50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
