HB has never been on my radar until last week. I’m very fortunate in that I have access to best strains out there here, but this immediately has become my favorite Sativa!!!!! Great energy and mentality makes for perfect PED for super fast-paced bartending. No crash at all either! The euphoric buzz...
Very well balanced and potent strain. Extremely smooth and flavorful, with just the right amount of indica to knock off the edge of the sometimes “sativa paranoia” as I like to call it. Overall definitely one of my favorite strains for everyday activities.