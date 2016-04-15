ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Haze Berry
  4. Reviews

Haze Berry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Haze Berry.

Reviews

27

Avatar for baked808
Member since 2019
really nice strain couldn't stop laughing :D
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Icegxd123
Member since 2018
Hell yea
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for savagelyoppressed
Member since 2017
Hits fast n hard. Definitely a daytime one. Wake n bake with a cup of coffee or tea and you're golden for the rest of the day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Haze BerryUser uploaded image of Haze BerryUser uploaded image of Haze BerryUser uploaded image of Haze BerryUser uploaded image of Haze Berry
more
photos
Avatar for 30MinuteLawnBoy
Member since 2018
HB has never been on my radar until last week. I’m very fortunate in that I have access to best strains out there here, but this immediately has become my favorite Sativa!!!!! Great energy and mentality makes for perfect PED for super fast-paced bartending. No crash at all either! The euphoric buzz...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Czartheone
Member since 2018
Very well balanced and potent strain. Extremely smooth and flavorful, with just the right amount of indica to knock off the edge of the sometimes “sativa paranoia” as I like to call it. Overall definitely one of my favorite strains for everyday activities.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for mellowcreature
Member since 2014
a mellow, mood changing high. definitely felt an overall pleasant sensation, mind &amp; body.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted