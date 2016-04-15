ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Haze Berry
  • Leafly flower of Haze Berry

Sativa

Haze Berry

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners.

Haze Berry

A cross between Super Silver Haze and DJ Short’s famous Blueberry, Haze Berry is an 80% sativa hybrid that has become quite popular for its combination of sweet berry, indica-like flavors and sativa highs. As you might expect from a plant with two extremely potent parents, Haze Berry routinely tests at well over 20% THC, and some cultivars have a significant amount of CBD as well. In addition, it provides higher than average yields and a relatively short flowering time of 9-10 weeks, making this a very attractive strain for sativa enthusiasts. Haze Berry gives the consumer a euphoric, creativity-inducing high that gradually gives way to a profound sensation of relaxation and well-being.

Reviews

27

Show all

Avatar for tumontickler9
Member since 2016
I have a high tolerance But this shit has me ticklin my fucken cat till it pisses in my mouth. Gets me so spaced out and happy and giggly and creative. Makes everything seem like a fucken movie. Everyones luke skywalker and your george lucas. It has me view the world from this director point of view...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for EdibleEm
Member since 2015
This one is a pretty nice Sativa, just blasted this in the bong and definitely feeling more relaxed than beforehand. I also know I'm mellowing a bit cause my muscle tension has decreased and my joints have started cracking and popping. For those with musculoskeletal issues try this one out. The high...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for DarthLira312
Member since 2016
Made me feel very happy and uplifted. No negative effects happen to me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for GhostOfJack
Member since 2015
This reminded me alot of Bluedream but with more of a movie butter smell in the background and slightly frostier, the berry notes were less pronounced and the sativa high hit fast and stronger than the dream, it was a speedier version of Bluedream but still had decent body relaxation on the back end...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for l312u
Member since 2016
especificamente creativa y relajante de aroma a madera incienso su efecto mucha euforia con un baño sedante deuna indica mas sativa sin duda en lo medicinal 100% recomendable debo remarcar que no es para.personas amateurs algunos casos puede causar mucha paranoia no cabe mencionar que para experto...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Fire OG
Fire OG
More popularLeafly flower for Jack Haze
Jack Haze
More popularLeafly flower for Grape Soda
Grape Soda
More popularLeafly flower for Medusa
Medusa
Leafly flower for Purple Ice
Purple Ice
Leafly flower for Phantom Cookies
Phantom Cookies
More popularLeafly flower for Blue Haze
Blue Haze
More popularLeafly flower for Diablo
Diablo
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Haze Berry

Photos

User uploaded image of Haze BerryUser uploaded image of Haze BerryUser uploaded image of Haze BerryUser uploaded image of Haze BerryUser uploaded image of Haze Berry
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Tigermelon, Mt. Hood Magic, Kid N’ Cookies, Logic Diesel, and More
New Strains Alert: Tigermelon, Mt. Hood Magic, Kid N’ Cookies, Logic Diesel, and More