Head Doctor

THC 20%CBG 1%Myrcene

Head Doctor effects are mostly energizing.

Head Doctor potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
earthy
top effect
hungry

Head Doctor is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Head Doctor. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Head Doctor effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Head Doctor reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
50% of people taste the flavor earthy

Head Doctor terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Head Doctor is myrcene, followed by pinene and caryophyllene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Pinene(pine)Caryophyllene(pepper)

