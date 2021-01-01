ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 24%

Helen Back

Dominant terpene: Terpinolene

Strain Details

Helen Back is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by the Swamp Boys. This strain is made by crossing Animal Cookies with Georgia Pine. Helen Back is noted for its gassy licorice terpene profile. The high from this strain is blanketing and intense, leaving users in a blissful state for hours to come.

