High Five

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, High Five is an homage to the famous ski run in Tahoe, and it crosses Tahoe OG with Do-Si-Dos. Plants grow strong and tall with wonderfully resinous buds, and the high is potent and sedating. Remember to wait until after you’re on the chairlift to consume High Five, or you might never leave the lodge.

Just picked this one up yesterday and couldn’t find much about it but it’s gas. Two hits of a bong or bubbler and you’re chillin
feelings
EnergeticUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Do-Si-Dos
parent
Strain
High Five

