Hybrid

Hippie Crippler

Calculated from 132 reviews

Hippie Crippler

Don’t worry, Hippie Crippler isn’t some strange affliction you may get from hanging around with flower children, it’s an uplifting sativa-dominant hybrid. Patients love this cross of AK-47 and Blue Satellite for its sweet smell and taste. Take this Hippie home and you’ll be glad you did. While this strain is popular for daytime, it may leave some patients bleary-eyed and a little spacey depending on tolerance and dosage.

Effects

762 reported effects from 89 people
Happy 76%
Uplifted 60%
Euphoric 53%
Energetic 41%
Relaxed 41%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 5%
Headache 4%

Reviews

132

bradt627
Member since 2012
Friends get amazing buds :) NY needs to legalize seriously because this whole country is going down economically and marijuana will stimulate the economy if the government can place a simple tax or levy on marijuana. On the other hand, this strain was AMAZING. I am lucky to get this where I am f...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
GeekStoner
Member since 2015
I'm giving Crippler a 5 as a strong surprising sativa hybrid. The first thing I noticed about this strain is the berry fruity smell. The smoke wasn't harsh for me so I smoked a bit more than needed for my medical reasons , it is helpful with body pain however too much gave me a headache but that ...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
KorriVi
Member since 2015
This was a strain I bought more for the name than anything. Hippie crippler * love that ! Anyway the effects were solid, I liked the Relaxed/chill high, with (at least for me) good general pain relief.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
AlexDavis
Member since 2013
I received an ounce of Hippie Crippler from a close friend about 2 weeks ago. This strain was good overall; nothing unbelievable. The buds were small to medium and dry/crispy. The trichome production was moderate; up close and in good lighting every crack and corner was white with crystals. The buds...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
suzaguirre
Member since 2017
I've been trying out different sativa-dominant hybrid strains for about a month now to combat my major depression. I've tried Cannalope Haze and Green Crack, but Hippie Crippler is the best strain that actually makes me feel energetic. With depression, I suffer from intense lethargy and chronic fat...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Satellite
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Hippie Crippler

Photos

