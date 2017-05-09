ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Satellite
  • Leafly flower of Blue Satellite

Sativa

Blue Satellite

Blue Satellite

Blue Satellite, the sativa offspring of Blueberry Sativa and Shishkaberry, is a strongly psychoactive strain with long-lasting effects. The dense, conic buds carry a sour scent redolent of ammonia and induce powerful cerebral effects including euphoria, creativity, and stress relief. Its typically high THC content makes Blue Satellite a preferred daytime strain for appetite loss, nausea, glaucoma, and pain.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

76 reported effects from 39 people

    Reviews

    52

    Show all

    Avatar for ChefD
    Member since 2011
    Starts quickly but levels to a nice overall body high without a lot of the head high. No extra energy, but does not keep me glued to the couch.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeHappyHungryTalkativeUplifted
    Avatar for nutcase911
    Member since 2010
    The Blue Satellite #1 is the result of a rare, Blueberry Sativa mother, pollinated by a choice second generation Skb male. This a flexible plant that trains well. The smell is astringent, like cleaning fluid. Very kind! The yield of the mother is below average, but with the Skb influence you can exp...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
    Avatar for totalnv13
    Member since 2011
    this is a great strain. just picked up and even though it taste very strange it hits you very hard after the first few hits. Expect to get incredibly stoned after smoking this. Very dense nugs
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHungryUplifted
    Avatar for Jzt
    Member since 2011
    stress relieving and excellent for relaxing. music is unusually enjoyable. Euphoric and uplifting -very connected and warm feelings towards others. cons: dry mouth, lazy
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricTalkativeUplifted
    Avatar for juelz06
    Member since 2014
    I use this strain for my anxiety and to relief from stress. The cerebral effect is definately long lasting but doesn't hurt or make you couch potato. Daytime strain is the ideal way to smoke Blue Satellite. I smoke it after a long period of studying or to relax during the weekend. I really like the...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Lineage

    Strain parent
    Shishkaberry
    parent
    Strain
    Blue Satellite
    Strain child
    Hippie Crippler
    child

    Photos

    Show all

    User uploaded image of Blue SatelliteUser uploaded image of Blue SatelliteUser uploaded image of Blue SatelliteUser uploaded image of Blue SatelliteUser uploaded image of Blue SatelliteUser uploaded image of Blue SatelliteUser uploaded image of Blue Satellite
    more
    photos