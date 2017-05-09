Blue Satellite, the sativa offspring of Blueberry Sativa and Shishkaberry, is a strongly psychoactive strain with long-lasting effects. The dense, conic buds carry a sour scent redolent of ammonia and induce powerful cerebral effects including euphoria, creativity, and stress relief. Its typically high THC content makes Blue Satellite a preferred daytime strain for appetite loss, nausea, glaucoma, and pain.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.