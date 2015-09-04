An 80% indica by DNA Genetics, Honey Boo Boo is a limited edition strain that crosses a Bubba Kush mother with a Captain Krypt OG male. With a sweet flavor that in part lends this strain her name, Honey Boo Boo deals a heavy-handed blast of euphoria that melts throughout the body. Her dense buds finish flowering after 8 to 9 weeks, and her maturation is often marked by darkened purple leaf tips.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
