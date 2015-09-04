ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Honey Boo Boo
Indica

4.5 61 reviews

Honey Boo Boo

Honey Boo Boo

An 80% indica by DNA Genetics, Honey Boo Boo is a limited edition strain that crosses a Bubba Kush mother with a Captain Krypt OG male. With a sweet flavor that in part lends this strain her name, Honey Boo Boo deals a heavy-handed blast of euphoria that melts throughout the body. Her dense buds finish flowering after 8 to 9 weeks, and her maturation is often marked by darkened purple leaf tips.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

42 people reported 260 effects
Relaxed 59%
Euphoric 40%
Happy 38%
Sleepy 28%
Uplifted 28%
Pain 28%
Stress 28%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 23%
PTSD 16%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

61

Avatar for sicilianmmjwarrior
Member since 2018
Excellent strain for fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, anxiety, stress, depression, spinal stenosis, PTSD & insomnia.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for smaddy07
Member since 2016
I’ve tried a possible variation of this strain from Cresco in Illinois. In flower and live resin cartridge form. This is one of the best strains I have had in my 3 years experience as a medical cannabis patient. A little goes a long way with this one, too much can cause a feeling of being a bit too ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for DatPiff420
Member since 2015
DNA Genetics Honey Boo Boo is a cross between Bubba Kush and Captain Krypt OG. This Limited Line Indica creates above average sized amounts of very large, dense and resinous flowers that will turn slightly purple at the end of her 8-9 week indoor flowering time and late September to early October ou...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Michael9000
Member since 2016
Pick up a huge amount of this because I knew this would be a great strain for when I'm chilling alone and it didn't disappoint me at all. Smoke some with my gf and got us lifted after the first hit we chilled watch movies and laughed are asses off. Smoking alone it's great to vibe to music and your ...
ArousedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Nice indica-dom flower. Sweet tasting, and a nice body buzz. Great for relaxing, stretching, grown folks bizness, etc.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Lineage

Bubba Kush
Honey Boo Boo

