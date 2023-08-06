I genuinely feel relaxed. This is a strain that is primarily CBD, so I feel like there is more of a relaxing aspect in my joints and muscles, with my mind still intact. Since there is a slight amount of THC, I do feel like there is a faint high hidden in the background. It brings on some energy and motivation. This is the first CBD strain that I ever had; I can say that it keeps me productive and happy throughout the day all while not being slowed down even though I feel physically relaxed. If I can keep up with my toddler, do school, and even finish up emails, I think this is a worthy strain to try. I tried the flower version of this and it was a bright green medium/small buds, with orange pistols. Very sweet fruity smell, but when exhaled it tastes peppery. Interesting combination i know. I'm not sure what the terpenes are but it is quite the combo. Anywho, thats my review. Have a nice day. Roll up :)