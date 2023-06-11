Hands down the best smelling and looking strain i have ever smoked in 18 years of smoking/growing. The buds are purple very little green, got 7 grams of it cold cured grown in NC. All I have to say is I have personally smoked over 2000 strains in my time consuming cannabis and this is a treasure and rare. Pick it up if you can, the smoke is smooth as hell sweet berry notes on the exhale, good for pain anxiety hunger and sleep. I’m definitely having to ration this one because it sold out so quick! Keep blazing my friends! 420 for life