stock photo similar to Hood Candy
HybridTHC 16%CBG 1%

Hood Candy

Hood Candy is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Why U Gelly. This strain is known for its sweet and fruity flavor profile, with hints of grape and berry. Hood Candy is a rare and potent strain that can deliver a relaxing and euphoric high. Hood Candy is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hood Candy effects include happy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hood Candy when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Solfire Gardens, Hood Candy features flavors like grape, berry, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. The average price of Hood Candy typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Hood Candy is a cannabis strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hood Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Hood Candy

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Hood Candy strain effects

Reported by 34 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Sleepy

Hood Candy strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    15% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    15% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Hood Candy products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Hood Candy near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Hood Candy strain reviews34

June 11, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Hands down the best smelling and looking strain i have ever smoked in 18 years of smoking/growing. The buds are purple very little green, got 7 grams of it cold cured grown in NC. All I have to say is I have personally smoked over 2000 strains in my time consuming cannabis and this is a treasure and rare. Pick it up if you can, the smoke is smooth as hell sweet berry notes on the exhale, good for pain anxiety hunger and sleep. I’m definitely having to ration this one because it sold out so quick! Keep blazing my friends! 420 for life
23 people found this helpful
August 1, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
To preface, I am a budtender at a recreational dispensary. I received a cold cured small batch of this flower from a vendor. The buds had beautiful murky amethyst colored tips. The high was immediately euphoric! Highly recommend :)
11 people found this helpful
September 4, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
This strain will have yo ass high like blood pressure. Most defiantly a 5 star strain to me. I understand why you may can’t find this strain often. I was high when I wrote this. Shit got me so high I had to leave a review. Thank you highly recommended if you come across it.
11 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Hood Candy strain genetics

Strain parent
Rtz
Runtz
parent
Hood Candy
HCndy
Hood Candy