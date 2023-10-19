Hot Donna is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath and Super Sour Diesel. This strain is named after its fiery and pungent aroma that can make your mouth water. Hot Donna is 27-36% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hot Donna effects include euphoria, creativity, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hot Donna when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and nausea. Bred by FR33DOM FARMS, Hot Donna features flavors like sweet, spicy, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Hot Donna typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a sativa-dominant hybrid that can help them feel happy and motivated. Hot Donna is also known for its dazzling trichome-covered buds that resemble candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hot Donna, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.