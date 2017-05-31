Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Buds are nice dense - sticky centers
the smell in bud form is very nice, like a sweet earth smell. flavour is similar a very nice sweet/earthy toke. the high is a calming, relaxing style while remaining more clear headed than other indicas. definelty worth a go but not worth the expensive tag - I p...