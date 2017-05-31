ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hulkamania
  4. Reviews

Hulkamania reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hulkamania.

Reviews

7

Avatar for Fishyfisherman
Member since 2019
Last review is not hulkamania. Hulkamania is bruce banner 3 x (do-si-do x zkittlez)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Phobos308
Member since 2019
Let me tell you something brother! Fantastic stuff. Will definetly get again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Mimi8801
Member since 2018
This is one of my favorites. It was a nice high and it creeped up on me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Hulkamania
Avatar for jkam1031
Member since 2017
this strain is a miracle. I'm middle School-Stoned with no cotton mouth. Super tingly and relaxed, but not sleepy. I got an eighth for $25 and it was 100 percent worth it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for smokeylips1
Member since 2016
Buds are nice dense - sticky centers the smell in bud form is very nice, like a sweet earth smell. flavour is similar a very nice sweet/earthy toke. the high is a calming, relaxing style while remaining more clear headed than other indicas. definelty worth a go but not worth the expensive tag - I p...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for xxxhighlife420xxx
Member since 2015
Awesome indica
Read full review
Reported
feelings