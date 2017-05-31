ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Hulkamania

Hulkamania

Hulkamania is an honorary strain for “The Hulkster” himself, Hulk Hogan. While this strain may not arrive in Hogan’s recognizable spandex, bandana, and mustache of the iconic wrestler, it does combine some heavy-lifting THC muscle in the form of a Monster Cookies and Bruce Banner cross. Hulkamania combines relaxing physical effects with creative and uplifted mental effects, offering consumers the best of both worlds. Also, in true Cookies fashion, the strain smells doughy with notes of sweet earth on the exhale.  

Avatar for smokeylips1
Member since 2016
Buds are nice dense - sticky centers the smell in bud form is very nice, like a sweet earth smell. flavour is similar a very nice sweet/earthy toke. the high is a calming, relaxing style while remaining more clear headed than other indicas. definelty worth a go but not worth the expensive tag - I p...
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Mimi8801
Member since 2018
This is one of my favorites. It was a nice high and it creeped up on me.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Phobos308
Member since 2019
Let me tell you something brother! Fantastic stuff. Will definetly get again.
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Monster Cookies
parent
Second strain parent
Bruce Banner
parent
Strain
Hulkamania

