Hulkberry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hulkberry.
Hulkberry strain effects
Hulkberry strain flavors
Hulkberry strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
k........s
April 8, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
I was smoking first time for months with bro. First J was mid we smoked it when we were going to our other bros bando. Didnt hit that hard but was fine enough. Then Mr.E (our friend) came with a van and took us back of it and his other friend drove us to his bando. Then we drank couple and smoked more when our friend was telling oil change thing. Then euphoria hit me. Everything felt good. It was perfect pre bar smoke with couple drinks. At the bar got lil too aroused... Overall would recommend 100% for active events
d........b
July 15, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
I was smoking this the for first time with my homie mista T, he and i feel very horny right now and are turning gay. Normally im a very boring guy but now im fealing freaky, people are calling me mr freaky. Im focused and pondering about the questions this app is asking me. Since my doctor diagnosed me with aids im not able to drive anymore but after smoking this im have the courage again to get up and drive even tho my doctor asked me not to.
K........g
October 5, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
I grew some Hulkberry (by RQS) and was surprised how easy she was to cultivate. I got the Phenotype which goes more into the Strawberry Diesel type of flower and let me tell you after 5 weeks of curing: She's amazing, not just grow-wise, no! The smoke hits your body right away, you feel how the tension fades away, how you unclench your jaw and before you settle in with a cozy body stoned the second wave hits you right in the head. It gives you a strong but not dominating head-high. The effects are lasting long, peaks about 45 minutes after hitting and fades away gently with no side effects except some cherry-red eyes. I use it against migraine and it's a blessing. <3
a........0
October 5, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Hungry
Smoked a joint, have been feeling pretty good as compared to before, brought back my appetite and need to do things to perfection which is a huge benefit for me personally as I have been getting sidetracked and overwhelmed but now, I feel focused, ate quite abit after not eating well the last few days, been in a down mood but this really helped pick them up, do feel energetic too, would highly recommend this anyone if it's available.
k........5
July 3, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
It’s a calm and relaxing strain Very helpful for stress and anxiety
g........1
September 13, 2024
Energetic
Talkative
Dry eyes
Amazing experience and taste
t........w
Today
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Realy strong strain, don’t Underestimated it! It has a little sour, herb, little tiny bit earthy, hints of diesel and strawberry and berry taste. When exhale, you realy taste the strawberry en little bit sour. 2 hits and i feel cerebrale effect instant! Good focus little bit psychedelic butt i could handle it. I use a vape so you can realy taste everything.
p........2
February 4, 2024
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
I was skiing when I smoked this, it's ok, good strain, nothing special, it felt a lot like peyote critical that I've tested. I was hungry and my mouth was as dry as the Sahara