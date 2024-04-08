I grew some Hulkberry (by RQS) and was surprised how easy she was to cultivate. I got the Phenotype which goes more into the Strawberry Diesel type of flower and let me tell you after 5 weeks of curing: She's amazing, not just grow-wise, no! The smoke hits your body right away, you feel how the tension fades away, how you unclench your jaw and before you settle in with a cozy body stoned the second wave hits you right in the head. It gives you a strong but not dominating head-high. The effects are lasting long, peaks about 45 minutes after hitting and fades away gently with no side effects except some cherry-red eyes. I use it against migraine and it's a blessing. <3