Hybrid

Hulkberry

Hulkberry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Diesel and OG Kush. This strain is 65% sativa and 35% indica. Hulkberry is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, the average price of Hulkberry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Hulkberry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hulkberry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Hulkberry strain effects

Reported by 18 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Energetic

Talkative

Hulkberry strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    16% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Pain
    16% of people say it helps with Pain
Hulkberry strain reviews18

April 8, 2024
I was smoking first time for months with bro. First J was mid we smoked it when we were going to our other bros bando. Didnt hit that hard but was fine enough. Then Mr.E (our friend) came with a van and took us back of it and his other friend drove us to his bando. Then we drank couple and smoked more when our friend was telling oil change thing. Then euphoria hit me. Everything felt good. It was perfect pre bar smoke with couple drinks. At the bar got lil too aroused... Overall would recommend 100% for active events
5 people found this helpful
July 15, 2024
I was smoking this the for first time with my homie mista T, he and i feel very horny right now and are turning gay. Normally im a very boring guy but now im fealing freaky, people are calling me mr freaky. Im focused and pondering about the questions this app is asking me. Since my doctor diagnosed me with aids im not able to drive anymore but after smoking this im have the courage again to get up and drive even tho my doctor asked me not to.
4 people found this helpful
October 5, 2024
I grew some Hulkberry (by RQS) and was surprised how easy she was to cultivate. I got the Phenotype which goes more into the Strawberry Diesel type of flower and let me tell you after 5 weeks of curing: She's amazing, not just grow-wise, no! The smoke hits your body right away, you feel how the tension fades away, how you unclench your jaw and before you settle in with a cozy body stoned the second wave hits you right in the head. It gives you a strong but not dominating head-high. The effects are lasting long, peaks about 45 minutes after hitting and fades away gently with no side effects except some cherry-red eyes. I use it against migraine and it's a blessing. <3
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

