For me this is a fast-hitting, intense, though somewhat short-lived high. Therefore I think the name "Hurricane" fits quite well. The first time I smoked it, out in the woods, I just sat there staring into the forest while the colors in my vision inverted. Sometimes the high comes and goes in distin...
At first, I really liked this because the body effects are really nice, especially if you’re looking for pain relief. However even though I was able to go about my day cleaning with it, it made it absolutely impossible to talk to people because I was irritable and tongue tied. Wouldn’t smoke again.
Slow to come on, hit me hard at around 15-20 minutes. At first I felt extremely anxious, like I was on the cusp of a panic attack but that feeling only lasted a few minutes and I was able to enjoy the high after. I later experienced a pleasant euphoric feeling, a really great body high and some mi...