ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hurricane
  4. Reviews

Hurricane reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hurricane.

Effects

Show all

47 people reported 385 effects
Uplifted 65%
Happy 61%
Energetic 44%
Relaxed 42%
Euphoric 40%
Stress 44%
Pain 42%
Depression 36%
Anxiety 36%
Nausea 19%
Dry mouth 19%
Anxious 10%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

61

Avatar for Captainwayner
Member since 2020
I really liked this one, very easy going and just put a smile on my face. Good for a calm walk in the woods
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for RootsIndoors
Member since 2019
For me this is a fast-hitting, intense, though somewhat short-lived high. Therefore I think the name "Hurricane" fits quite well. The first time I smoked it, out in the woods, I just sat there staring into the forest while the colors in my vision inverted. Sometimes the high comes and goes in distin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for smirkr
Member since 2014
Good even high, you can get things accomplished but don’t get crazy. Enjoy it !
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Yllwbrckrd
Member since 2019
At first, I really liked this because the body effects are really nice, especially if you’re looking for pain relief. However even though I was able to go about my day cleaning with it, it made it absolutely impossible to talk to people because I was irritable and tongue tied. Wouldn’t smoke again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Hurricane
User uploaded image of Hurricane
User uploaded image of Hurricane
User uploaded image of Hurricane
User uploaded image of Hurricane
User uploaded image of Hurricane
User uploaded image of Hurricane
more photos
Avatar for albothrowbo
Member since 2018
-Good for art, new ideas and motivation. -Fine for conversation. -Pretty mild, nothing super special.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticTalkative
Avatar for 82Hearts
Member since 2019
Great daytime smoke. Usually makes me feel happy, energetic, and productive. Great for putting on some music and stretching or getting chores done.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for voksende
Member since 2019
Slow to come on, hit me hard at around 15-20 minutes. At first I felt extremely anxious, like I was on the cusp of a panic attack but that feeling only lasted a few minutes and I was able to enjoy the high after. I later experienced a pleasant euphoric feeling, a really great body high and some mi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkativeTinglyUplifted