Sativa

4.1 65 reviews

Hurricane

Hurricane

Hurricane is a 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid from Colorado breeders Reserva Privada that combines the spicy Haze genetics of Panama Punch with the OG Kush flavors of the award-winning LA Confidential. These flowers give off a mix of fruity smells with undertones of spice, and an earthy, herbal flavor when smoked or vaporized. Its potent mix of indica and sativa genetics produces a pleasant, giggly head high with a pain-relieving indica effects, and is generally considered suitable for daytime use.

47 people reported 385 effects
Uplifted 65%
Happy 61%
Energetic 44%
Relaxed 42%
Euphoric 40%
Stress 44%
Pain 42%
Depression 36%
Anxiety 36%
Nausea 19%
Dry mouth 19%
Anxious 10%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 4%

Lineage

Strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
Hurricane

