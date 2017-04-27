Ill OG by Los Angeles Kush is a True OG backcross that goes three generations deep. This strain’s OG aroma is all pine and earth, speaking to the heavy, long-lasting physical effects that saddle the body with weighted relaxation. Its carefree buzz makes this stoney indica perfect for curbing stress and depression. Couchlock and lethargy are natural side effects, so consider enjoying this sedating strain later in the evening.
