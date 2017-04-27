Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
My first high is at this moment and it’s one of the best Indicas I had so far. I don’t get as couched locked as says but again everyone’s high is different sometimes. I’m having laugh attacks the past 30 mins so this one definitely gives me the giggles. The euphoria is like a Mario mama Mia a weegi ...
I’ve been trying to find THE strain and I think that this strain takes the fucking cake. After hitting this, I thought I was okay and the world was all good and sober and then BOOM it smacks you like a fucking train filled with 100lb weight plates. I was mentally present probably only about 2.2% of ...
Los Angeles Kush puts out some great strains & Ill OG is no exception. This Indica gave me looks, taste, smell, & effects. So, why only 4 stars & not five? One reason, cost. I can get strains that are just as good (to me) for less money. Ill OG is a top shelf flower, one just must decide...