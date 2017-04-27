ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ill OG
  4. Reviews

Ill OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ill OG.

Reviews

10

Avatar for totallynotmyrealname
Member since 2017
Exactly what it says on the label! I always feel like I get “Insight” with this.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Hardplastic
Member since 2018
My first high is at this moment and it’s one of the best Indicas I had so far. I don’t get as couched locked as says but again everyone’s high is different sometimes. I’m having laugh attacks the past 30 mins so this one definitely gives me the giggles. The euphoria is like a Mario mama Mia a weegi ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for wizkhalifaa710
Member since 2015
I’ve been trying to find THE strain and I think that this strain takes the fucking cake. After hitting this, I thought I was okay and the world was all good and sober and then BOOM it smacks you like a fucking train filled with 100lb weight plates. I was mentally present probably only about 2.2% of ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for DankMigz
Member since 2019
Controls deep pain like a prescription pain killer for me. Unforgettable taste/smell. Couch lock? Just get outside. It’s great for anxiety and really lets you enjoy the day. Happy, Relaxed 😌
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Ill OG
Avatar for jahredo57
Member since 2017
Very relaxing strain perfect for night time use. Hazy but very aware. Makes u feel happy and care free all in all great strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Los Angeles Kush puts out some great strains &amp; Ill OG is no exception. This Indica gave me looks, taste, smell, &amp; effects. So, why only 4 stars &amp; not five? One reason, cost. I can get strains that are just as good (to me) for less money. Ill OG is a top shelf flower, one just must decide...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CentralToast
Member since 2017
Incredibly potent and long lasting. No need to overdo it with this one.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for DaKushing10
Member since 2017
I'LL OG is my favorite strain of flower to smoke on. Always has a strong potent smell, beautiful taste and delivers a good lasting high. If u haven't tried it I recommend you get some ASAP!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed