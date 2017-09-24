Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Illuminati OG
Jay_haze
Really nice stone. Personally for me not too heavy. Did also have tingly legs good laughs on it with my girlfriend nice strong pine taste. Was sweet. Would well recommend this for a nice chilled night in .
excellent for creativity! love to read and write after indulging in this delectable lil sweet treat. taste is great a snap of pine with a semi sweet earthy floral undertone.
euphoric gittiness starts almost immediately at the crown of your head and quickly flushes straight down to your toes.
This is one of my favorite strains right now. As soon as I smoke it, I become so motivated, calm, intelligent (I write a lot on this one), and happy. I tend to smoke alone because I get major social anxiety, but this strain doesn’t make me anxious one bit. I do homework really well on it, and I game...
Vaped this OG, it's my #1 go to right now, whenever 3C has it. Totally mellows out the thought process. Turns thoughts into ideas, Resolves stress. Makes for great conversations. Eases the body into a relaxed state & from there a I can settle in for some perfect zzzzzzz.