Illuminati OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Illuminati OG.

Reviews

Avatar for Jay_haze
Member since 2019
Really nice stone. Personally for me not too heavy. Did also have tingly legs good laughs on it with my girlfriend nice strong pine taste. Was sweet. Would well recommend this for a nice chilled night in .
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for MarijuanaMerlin
Member since 2019
One of those once in a lifetime smokes. Found it in Cali once and never crossed paths since but if I did I’d buy the stock not just an oz. This was my #1 flower high of all time. It’s my goat.
Avatar for TRUTH978
Member since 2016
ILLUMINATi OG " hits the tongue with a blast of pine and a touch of tar, just to be followed by a subtle floral sweetness" ....and a hint of sulfur lol jk
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for ArtificialHips
Member since 2017
Sweet fancy Moses! I got some Illuminati OG shatter and it’s fantastic. I have had the most relaxing weekend in years.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for XpectResistance
Member since 2018
excellent for creativity! love to read and write after indulging in this delectable lil sweet treat. taste is great a snap of pine with a semi sweet earthy floral undertone. euphoric gittiness starts almost immediately at the crown of your head and quickly flushes straight down to your toes.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for theholographicwolf
Member since 2017
This is one of my favorite strains right now. As soon as I smoke it, I become so motivated, calm, intelligent (I write a lot on this one), and happy. I tend to smoke alone because I get major social anxiety, but this strain doesn’t make me anxious one bit. I do homework really well on it, and I game...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LukeSkylark
Member since 2016
Vaped this OG, it's my #1 go to right now, whenever 3C has it. Totally mellows out the thought process. Turns thoughts into ideas, Resolves stress. Makes for great conversations. Eases the body into a relaxed state &amp; from there a I can settle in for some perfect zzzzzzz.
FocusedRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for i2Saucy
Member since 2016
This strain left me slummmp god status! Super melty from the head down! One of my favorite bedtime strains for sure!
RelaxedSleepy