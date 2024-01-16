Italian Soda is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Rootbeer. This strain is 90% indica and 10% sativa. Italian Soda is a Midwest native that is shrouded in a bit of mystery, but is often the new favorite of all who taste it. Italian Soda is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Italian Soda effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Italian Soda when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by an outlaw biker, Italian Soda features flavors like chocolate, caramel, and coffee. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which has a distinct herbal and citrusy scent with a bit of musk. The average price of Italian Soda typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Italian Soda is a creamy, roast coffee-toned heavy hitter that is pure hash and butter to the core. It produces a sweet, couch lock high that is fully immersive and comforting. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Italian Soda, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.