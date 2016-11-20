ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jack’s Dream is a stimulating hybrid with familiar flavors and gentle effects. This common sense cross of Jack Herer and Blue Dream offers the consumer an immediate rush of energy that crests into heady euphoria that encourages laughter. The smell and taste have been described as a sweet Trainwreck, exhibiting hints of skunk, pine, and a latent berry sweetness that glides over the tastebuds. Enjoy Jack’s Dream throughout the day to improve mood and stimulate creativity.

Effects

Dry mouth 38%
Paranoid 23%
Anxious 15%
Dizzy 15%
Dry eyes 7%

Reviews

21

Lineage

Jack Herer
Blue Dream
Jack's Dream

