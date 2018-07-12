Sweet Jesus, produced by Liberty Farms, is believed to be a Jesus OG phenotype. Jesus OG was originally bred by TGA Subcool Seeds, who crossed Jack the Ripper and Hell’s OG. This sativa-dominant cut offers euphoric cerebral effects and eases the body into a calm state. Its aroma and flavor carry touches of citrus and berry. With this uplifting aroma and an invigorating high, Sweet Jesus a perfect choice for afternoon bike rides or walks.
Sweet Jesus
Show all
write a review
Member since 2018
Member since 2018
Member since 2019
Member since 2017
Member since 2016
Sweet Jesus