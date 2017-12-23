Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
If you like kush earthy flavor then this is the strain for you reminds me of True OG I love it!!!! Very relaxing and super tasty. If you need help chillin' or passing out then this is the strain for you. Get you some ASAP!!!!
I was recommended this for my pain and insomnia, i believe because of the high thc content. So I expected to almost pass out and go numb, I got a way different effect. It was smooth, mellow, relaxing, happy. This helped my back spasms and helped my anxiety so I could sleep. This is def one of my new...
The first strain I’ve had besides Sour Diesal to calm my anxiety. A couple of puffs makes me feel like I can do anything I really want to! I feel really uplifted with this strain. I originally wanted some pulls to go to sleep and ending up wanted to be more positive? I’m feeling really chill and my ...