Avatar for MPhelps
Member since 2014
If you like kush earthy flavor then this is the strain for you reminds me of True OG I love it!!!! Very relaxing and super tasty. If you need help chillin' or passing out then this is the strain for you. Get you some ASAP!!!!
Avatar for Ness_themess
Member since 2019
I was recommended this for my pain and insomnia, i believe because of the high thc content. So I expected to almost pass out and go numb, I got a way different effect. It was smooth, mellow, relaxing, happy. This helped my back spasms and helped my anxiety so I could sleep. This is def one of my new...
Avatar for siLLyoCean
Member since 2013
Josh D OG is a lot like ordering a pizza w/ extra cheese, expect a thick layer of extra kush in the flavor profile. Go ahead and order the pizza tho, expect munchies.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mrfabdab
Member since 2015
Has a good og smell and flavor piney earthy taste . good for relaxing or going to sleep
Relaxed
Avatar for VickySmacked
Member since 2019
The first strain I’ve had besides Sour Diesal to calm my anxiety. A couple of puffs makes me feel like I can do anything I really want to! I feel really uplifted with this strain. I originally wanted some pulls to go to sleep and ending up wanted to be more positive? I’m feeling really chill and my ...
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for EmeraldLady
Member since 2018
Denver hash w/Ray Charles. Incredible......
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed