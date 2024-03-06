HybridTHC 31%CBD 0.1%
K1 OG
aka Killer One
K1 OG, also known as Killer One, is an OG strain bred by Sticky Status. As an homage to OG Kush, K1 OG descends from generations of crossing landrace and classic strains like Chemdog, Lemon Thai, California Bubba, and Hindu Kush. This pedigree creates a strain that induces a giggly, social, and balanced high while addressing anxiety and inflammation. K1 OG imparts a palate of herbaceous pine, earth, and lemon. It grows into dark green, bushy plants with dense, conical buds laced with orange hairs and golden trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed K1 OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
K1 OG strain reviews
