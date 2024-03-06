The K1 OG that I recently tried from Sticky Status was everything I have ever been dreaming of in a flower. The buds are a vibrant green, accented by fiery orange pistils weaving throughout. The nose on Sticky Status K1 OG encompasses notes of citrus and pine, with hints of earthiness and a subtle undertone of diesel. The high from smoking an OG comes unmatched. What is important to touch on is the level of detail, effort and love that the growers have put into this flower. I mean it is very rare you can look at a pre-packaged flower and be absolutely blown away as a consumer at the level of detail put into this product, from the luxury packaging to the incredible flower. The quality control is elite and the bud structure is something I have not seen in a very long time if ever! The K1 OG by Sticky Status has become a daily driver for me, as this flower is truly a great vibe for any occasion. Not to mention the name of this company "Sticky Status" is very fitting as you likely wont find product with a sensational stick like the sticky status.