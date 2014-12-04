ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
K2

Named for Earth's second highest mountain peak, K2 is sure to leave you at a higher elevation. The mellow flavor is accented with hints of fruit and spice, and the captivating aroma helped to make it a staple at coffee shops in Amsterdam. A cross between White Widow and Hindu Kush, this dependable Dutch hybrid first attracted growers for its compact stature, while the relaxing indica effects have kept consumers who battle anxiety and insomnia asking for more.

26 people reported 194 effects
Relaxed 92%
Happy 61%
Hungry 34%
Sleepy 26%
Euphoric 19%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 15%
Anxious 11%
Headache 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
K2

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

