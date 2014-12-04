Named for Earth's second highest mountain peak, K2 is sure to leave you at a higher elevation. The mellow flavor is accented with hints of fruit and spice, and the captivating aroma helped to make it a staple at coffee shops in Amsterdam. A cross between White Widow and Hindu Kush, this dependable Dutch hybrid first attracted growers for its compact stature, while the relaxing indica effects have kept consumers who battle anxiety and insomnia asking for more.