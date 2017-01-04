ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Kaboom
Sativa

4.3 68 reviews

Kaboom

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 68 reviews

Kaboom
  • Fruity
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Kaboom is a cross that combines Jack's Cleaner genetics with Vortex. This sativa-dominant strain gives you an energetic head buzz that provides a spark of creativity and lifts the mood. Medical patients enjoy Kaboom's ability to relieve pain while maintaining daily functions.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

45 people reported 397 effects
Uplifted 73%
Energetic 71%
Happy 64%
Euphoric 60%
Creative 55%
Stress 44%
Pain 33%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 24%
Migraines 22%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

68

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Jack Herer
Jack Herer
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Chernobyl
Chernobyl
More popularLeafly flower for J1
J1
More CBGLeafly flower for Cracker Jack
Cracker Jack
More popularLeafly flower for XJ-13
XJ-13
More happyLeafly flower for Super Lemon Haze
Super Lemon Haze
More THCLeafly flower for Candy Jack
Candy Jack
More arousingLeafly flower for Lemon Meringue
Lemon Meringue
More popular
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Jack's Cleaner
parent
Second strain parent
Vortex
parent
Strain
Kaboom

Products with Kaboom

