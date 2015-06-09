Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
One of my all time favorites. All of my mates and i have been smoking for years, but when everyone is over for a braai/BBQ i only need to roll a long thin toothpick size joint and you are so super lifted that you cant believe you only had 2 or 3 drags of a skinny join.
Leaves on the tree grow bigg...
I'm definitely an Indica strain type of guy, and this still satisfied my needs. I was surprised to read its a 60/40 sativa dominant strain as i bought this strain because of it's high THC% and the fact that kush's are usually heavy Indica dominant. None the less it still did the job, just not knock ...
The day I smoked this I wasn't feeling well at all. It helped a lot for a sativa dominatant. I smoked a big fat joint and went to Red Robins, my body was so relaxed and I was so aware of my.surrounding. Ate tonnes of food too. All around I think this strain is great 🖒
Buds had a nice integrity, not dense though, light and fluffy. Took as big a rip as I could on the first to get as full a sense of the flavor as possible. Very smooth, and you can feel the flavors unfold, if you will, rather than explode on the inhale. Earthy, but with subtle hints of fruit and spic...