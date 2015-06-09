ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Oskarthegouch
Member since 2018
smoking some shatter and it hurts so good.
Avatar for grolabs
Member since 2018
One of my all time favorites. All of my mates and i have been smoking for years, but when everyone is over for a braai/BBQ i only need to roll a long thin toothpick size joint and you are so super lifted that you cant believe you only had 2 or 3 drags of a skinny join. Leaves on the tree grow bigg...
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for 3rdeyefocused
Member since 2017
This is some straight FIRE!! if you get a chance to burn a Top Shelf cut of of this strain don't hesitate get it. for real I been high for 2 hours and I smoke heavy.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Dom3242
Member since 2017
It's a good strain to lay back and play a game console.
Relaxed
Avatar for TokerGanjapreneur
Member since 2016
I'm definitely an Indica strain type of guy, and this still satisfied my needs. I was surprised to read its a 60/40 sativa dominant strain as i bought this strain because of it's high THC% and the fact that kush's are usually heavy Indica dominant. None the less it still did the job, just not knock ...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for MarijuanaMYK
Member since 2016
👤 Very Good Sativa! It's effective nature definitely gives you an upper hand against PTSD. The benefits are certainly worth the wild. 💯
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for RedHairs
Member since 2016
The day I smoked this I wasn't feeling well at all. It helped a lot for a sativa dominatant. I smoked a big fat joint and went to Red Robins, my body was so relaxed and I was so aware of my.surrounding. Ate tonnes of food too. All around I think this strain is great 🖒
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for LaGoong
Member since 2016
Buds had a nice integrity, not dense though, light and fluffy. Took as big a rip as I could on the first to get as full a sense of the flavor as possible. Very smooth, and you can feel the flavors unfold, if you will, rather than explode on the inhale. Earthy, but with subtle hints of fruit and spic...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted