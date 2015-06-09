ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Created by Apothecary Genetics, Kaia Kush is a 60% sativa cross between Super Silver Haze and OG Kush. This earthy, spicy hybrid is perfect for daytime consumption, with creative and relaxing effects that won’t impede your productivity. Kaia Kush’s full onset can be slow, but be patient while dosing: once effects kick in, they tend to stick around for a long time. Pain, appetite loss, depression, and fatigue are flushed away without that feeling of being overly medicated. This first place champion of the 2007 Amsterdam High Times Cannabis Cup is suitable for outdoor grows as well as indoor gardens, with a flowering time of 9 to 10 weeks.

I'm definitely an Indica strain type of guy, and this still satisfied my needs. I was surprised to read its a 60/40 sativa dominant strain as i bought this strain because of it's high THC% and the fact that kush's are usually heavy Indica dominant. None the less it still did the job, just not knock ...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Thick vapor light buzz after a few draws. Amazing flavor. Deep earthy flavor with some light citrus notes. 5 min in. I'm ripped. Good clear high in the head. Slight body buzz. Great for productivity. Enjoy!!
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
I actually asked for this strain to be included in Leafly. I picked from my supplier to "give it a try" and now it's never missing from my stash. Amazing strain - Kudos to the creator :)
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
long lasting buzz. great for working or focusing. smells and looks amazing. great buy
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
I've only smoked this as a BHO (by a company that makes fantastic BHO products, 710 Extractions) - but it was completely unlike any strain I've ever smoked. It's a stimulant! Not unlike 3 shots of espresso, without any of the caffeine jitters or caffeine 'crash' later. Hands down the single greatest...
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Lineage

Super Silver Haze
OG Kush
