Kalashnikova is Green House Seeds’ hybrid of AK-47 and White Widow. It produces strong, long-lasting indica effects while maintaining a clear train of thought. Kalashnikova’s aroma is a mixture of lemon, mango, and sweet honey. With flavors of spiced hash and earthy musk, Kalashnikova ushers in full body relaxation while stimulating creativity, and allows you maintain an outgoing nature in social settings.

Avatar for ConcreteHead
Member since 2015
very strong, very aroused. very pleasant hi. hi yield.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Stratocasterles
Member since 2012
(AK-47 x White Widow, Female) This an absolutely wonderful strain with pungent terpenes that create a wonderful piney and somewhat spicy aroma. Another one of my favorites from greenhouse seeds.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for mmmonicapb
Member since 2016
AMAZING high. Left me with the MUNCHIES though. Makes you buy all you can find at 7-eleven and eat it.
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for pothead3030
Member since 2017
itz good for partying with your significant other
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for SomethingWicked
Member since 2015
This strain in vape form is one of my favorites. It keeps me going through many laborious tasks. Anxiety levels stay at a low and euphoria is definitely noted.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
AK-47
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Kalashnikova

