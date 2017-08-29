ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lime Sorbet

Lime Sorbet by Cresco Labs is the descendent of the storied Katsu cultivar of Bubba Kush and Lime Skunk. Blending these distinct strains produced a remarkable phenotype that is exceptional in flavor and versatile in effect. This indica has a  pungent earthy aroma intermixed with the tart, fresh flavor of lime that lingers on the exhale. Lime Sorbet’s Kush parentage lends this strain pleasant physical relaxation while subduing both anxiety and stress. 

Avatar for BurnapoundTighteyesAKAChronnieHighler
Member since 2018
A delightful yang to Lime Skunk's yin, Cresco's Lime Sorbet is highly body-focused, making for sublime intimate times. These chunky, frosty, emerald buds belong in a museum, but one waft of the mouth-watering key lime scent and you'll go to Nicolas Cage-ian lengths to score and protect this strain. ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
Cresco Reserve Lime Sorbet - First is the lime taste really nice and not overpowering. Has a strong heady high which makes your head a heavy bowling ball 🎳 It does help with stress and anxiety and as time goes on it creeps and gets stronger. It has a euphoric feeling behind it all and really relaxe...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for redman1
Member since 2016
Picked up an eighth of this at The Herbal Center, Chicago...Let me tell you this is top shelf smoke! Very pleasing to the palate, super fluffy yet dense. Cresco hit a home run with this one!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Tready
Member since 2015
Amazing if you are looking to relax ! Smooth smoke right here boys ! It’s the cresco reserve line ! Anytime I feel aniexty or I just want to chill out, this strain is great ! Katsu Bubba knocks the pain while the lime skunk delivers a nice punch ! Grab this if you have the chance ! 💨💨🤙🏻
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for LimeSorbet
Member since 2018
If you like Bubba Kush, you will love Lime Sorbet. Heavy hitting Indica from the B.K., but the lime tones it down making it very pleasurable. The taste is minty lime-ish with a bubble gum after-taste, the smell is like a McDonald's Shamrock Shake. Amazing strain for those with a high tolerance! Ins...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Katsu Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Lime Skunk
parent
Strain
Lime Sorbet

