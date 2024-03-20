Kidney Punch
Kidney Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GSC and Cherry Pie. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Kidney Punch is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Thrive Cannabis Collective, the average price of Kidney Punch typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Kidney Punch’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kidney Punch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Kidney Punch strain reviews(1)
S........0
March 20, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
It’s very relaxing and keeps me calm with a smile soon eat and go right to sleep 🥱 yes I would recommend it for late nights