Sativa

Kilimanjaro

Kilimanjaro

Kilimanjaro is a pure sativa landrace from the mountain slopes of Tanzania, where it was originally cultivated for use in hunting and religious practice by the native population. Tribes commonly referred to this strain as the “elephant stomper” and utilized it for its energetic, hyper effects. Its aroma carries notes of lemony citrus and fruit, and Kilimanjaro’s tall growth makes it ideal for outdoor or greenhouse gardens.

542 reported effects from 72 people
Happy 68%
Energetic 68%
Uplifted 65%
Creative 52%
Focused 45%

Reviews

123

Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Oh yeah. I love this kind of weed. extremely uplifting and euphoric. You're clear headed and cannot stop smiling. Even sad things seem silly (I'm almost ashamed to say this)....If you want to be pulled out of a bad mood, this is the weed for you. Physically, it feels like your head and neck a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for AllyLuv420
Member since 2016
I suffer from severe depression and have been looking for a strain that will help me get my Alpha personality back. I love making plans and organizing but with depression sometimes I struggle to even get out of bed. This strain had me encouraging myself and thinking of solutions for things I that we...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for scotty61591
Member since 2015
**Note** I am reviewing this strain based off of the flower from Earth's Healing in Tucson, AZ. This review does not reflect all grows of this strain** Most of the time when I have seen this strain at a dispensary, it has smelled horrible and tasted worse. However, my eyes were finally opened up to...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for TreMcSinseMilla
Member since 2015
Pungent skunk and citrus smell. High in THC. Out of the 30+ strains i've tried, this has to be the most euphoric strain i've come across. Keeps you awake and alert.. at the same time, you can lay down and easily sink into a dream state. I rarely have odd closed eye visuals when it comes to MJ. This ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Phxasmith
Member since 2015
I am a daily smoker, mostly Indicas and Indica Dom Hybrids. I smoke for pain and pleasure, but mostly pain. First smoke of the day - Kmj From Natures Meds Phoenix Location. 1/4 g by glass pipe: Observations: Initial smell is almost mint like with a grassy background. Wide variations of dark and...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
African
parent
Strain
Kilimanjaro

Photos

