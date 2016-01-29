In the late 1980s, the Skunk invasion landed on New Zealand’s shores. Kiwiskunk was introduced when a New Zealand Skunk variety met NYC Diesel, adding a little something extra to its flavor profile. This 75/25 indica-dominant strain gives off a very potent skunky smell with sweet and citrus flavor. You’ll likely be left with a happy but couch-locked feeling best enjoyed while curling up to a comedy movie.
