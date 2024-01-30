Knockout Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Knockout Runtz.
Knockout Runtz strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Negative Effects
Knockout Runtz strain helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........y
January 30, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Lovely smoke, feel chilled and relaxed perfect for a car journey 😁 nice hybrids lovely body high and relaxed focused uplifted mind
L........s
April 25, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Everyday smoke, clean white ash. Slight sting on the nose hairs. Very heady high right away sometimes afterwards. Creamy, smooth , candy gas!
a........n
August 11, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
a nice off switch. when you need to to turn your brain off this is the one.
F........n
September 1, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
One of the best tasting strains I've crossed, absolutely amazing, def recommend this to anyone who is a fan of Runtz but whats something a tad bit sweeter. Had a few of my coworkers try this and hit me up asking for some lol
n........8
September 23, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Literally so relaxing. But also knocked me out😂I was literally on mars maneeee I'm still is as I'm typing yoooo😂😂😂😂lawddddd.
K........1
August 2, 2022
Giggly
Hungry
Tingly
Uplifted
Awesome strain Taste Is Amazing High Even is Better
a........3
September 8, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Taste like cucumbers
W........8
September 16, 2022
I finally got my hands on sum of this knock out Runtz it's most definitely 1 of my favorites