Knockout Runtz
Knockout Runtz
KOR
Hybrid
Euphoric
Energetic
Uplifted
Apple
Cheese
Blueberry
Knockout Runtz effects are mostly calming.
write a review
Knockout Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing The Original Z and Gelato #33. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, energetic, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Knockout Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Knockout RuntzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Knockout Runtz strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Negative Effects
Knockout Runtz strain helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Knockout Runtz products near you
Similar to Knockout Runtz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Knockout Runtz strain reviews(12)
Read all reviews
n........8
September 23, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
s........y
January 30, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
K........1
August 2, 2022
Giggly
Hungry
Tingly