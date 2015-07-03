We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Hippieclassic
Member since 2019
Very good to relax with. Can make you feel like you’re melting into the floor but helps 100% with pain. A little bit anxious but not the worst. Worth it for sure. Overall relaxing and clear headed. An easy smoke. Would recommend for a beginner for sure
Great for sleep and listening to music! I feel like I’m hearing new instruments every time I repeat the same song.
Got me a bit hippity horned up unexpectedly and needed to bust out old reliable.
Had some of the soundest sleep I’ve had in a while and nice to use when you have a day off tomorrow.
I give this strain a strong 3 (so like a 3.8). For me, the effects were very soothing and relaxing and I was able to ease in to a nice sleep. However, this plant doesnt have the best taste or nose to it. If you are looking for an enjoyable smoke, I would suggest finding a different Kush. But if you ...