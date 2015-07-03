ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Hippieclassic
Member since 2019
Very good to relax with. Can make you feel like you’re melting into the floor but helps 100% with pain. A little bit anxious but not the worst. Worth it for sure. Overall relaxing and clear headed. An easy smoke. Would recommend for a beginner for sure
Avatar for CasketGang
Member since 2018
Got that sweet kush flav. All you need is a few puffs to get right. I’ll grab this strain anytime I can find it.
Avatar for qqlaroux
Member since 2018
Nice smell, easy smoke, starts as body buzz and turns into a heavy cerebral high. Fluffs nicely once grinded up!
Avatar for annabeanOG
Member since 2017
Great for sleep and listening to music! I feel like I’m hearing new instruments every time I repeat the same song. Got me a bit hippity horned up unexpectedly and needed to bust out old reliable. Had some of the soundest sleep I’ve had in a while and nice to use when you have a day off tomorrow.
Avatar for GracieyKay
Member since 2018
Headache is real, but relaxed for sure, my eyes are really red. But like I’m high so
Avatar for BeardedHippie24601
Member since 2017
Very relaxing and gradual high, watching rick and morty on this stuff was probably the best thing to do.
Avatar for StonerStig
Member since 2015
indica that almost feels like a sativa but with a strong body high, tastes great, has hints of pepper and sour. overall this is a great strain
Avatar for jlc08
Member since 2015
I give this strain a strong 3 (so like a 3.8). For me, the effects were very soothing and relaxing and I was able to ease in to a nice sleep. However, this plant doesnt have the best taste or nose to it. If you are looking for an enjoyable smoke, I would suggest finding a different Kush. But if you ...
