Koffee Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Koffee Cake.
Koffee Cake strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Koffee Cake strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
a........7
December 22, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Smoked a blunt of Koffee Cake while sitting on the couch watching TV and i haven’t moved for hours, my brain turned off and that’s honestly what i needed 👌🏻
2........m
July 13, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
It's sneaky. Body numbing, stress relieving. Great for insomnia. I love it. I have lupus and this helps with all symptoms. Great night's sleep.
g........5
January 1, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Heavy relaxation and delicious diesel and sweet coffee flavors. Amazing strain for pain and chilling out.
S........e
June 23, 2021
Good
E........t
April 9, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
A strong aroma with a punch of relaxation. This strain put away my fears and worries. Reduced my pains due to age of wear and tear. It kicks in and immediately you feel a sense of peace....
b........y
August 5, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Nice smooth pulls,sour d taste,laid back chill feeling. Exceptional in my book!
I........s
July 4, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I don't smoke, but I make edibles for myself (firecrackers mostly) this is my first review because Holy Craaaaap this strain is AAAAAAMAZING. I have back pain and sleep/anxiety issues. I got some of this...I have never slept better. I wake up feeling very relaxed...no pain. the high before I fall asleep is so relaxing. warm. almost tingly.
J........i
May 13, 2022
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
love it, have been looking for it, I manage to take care of home and garden feeling good.