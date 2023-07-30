Kool Whip reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kool Whip.
Kool Whip strain effects
Kool Whip strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Pain
k........2
July 30, 2023
Focused
Happy
Picked this strain up from Good Day Farm, packed into an alien puff purple cone. I struggle with chronic inflammation and pain in my stomach, a couple good hits of this and I felt relief already. This relief spread through out my body quickly and left me feeling like I could stand up straight for the first time all day. Real smooth smoke with an undeniable sweetness. Indica rolls in with a nice gentle comfort across the head without making me want to sleep. Definitely recommend if you’re in pain and need relief.
m........8
August 31, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Really love this strain. Gets me in a really goofy mood and the after affects of knocking me out. Best nights sleep after all the laughing.
C........0
September 27, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Personally I lean towards hybrids and Sativa’s but as for indica strains Kool Whip is a very enjoyable one. Smokes very smooth and tastes like vanilla sugar cookies. Effects are quite relaxing therefor optimum time of day for use would be evening / night time. Cheers!
w........9
July 17, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Excellent strain for pain, two tokes and pain melted away.
c........4
February 28, 2024
Euphoric
Sleepy
Picked up this strain from Merry Mint, and wrapped it in a Juicy Jay Grape paper. The best way I can describe it, is if you put a comforter in a dryer for a couple minutes, wrap it around yourself, and float on a cloud.
S........4
November 19, 2023
Relaxed
First time use I knew it would take away the migraine pounding. Second time use after the second puff I was sitting back relaxed and could move my neck again. No other OTC meds and this really took away what prescription meds wouldn’t I strongly recommend this strain for pain discomfort with an injury and if you’re a migraine sufferer like I am you will be amazed at how this takes it away and makes you feel like you’re floating on a cloud.
a........8
March 27, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Just grabbed an eighth of this flower and it’s fantastic. No joke this is my new favorite flower to smoke. Beautiful purple and orange covered all of the giant dense nugs I have. Smells very “skunk” or “gassy” just sitting inside the bag. Broke down with a grinder and it was so dense it was hard to turn at first lol. Packed 1 small bowl and I was almost immediately ripped, definitely not a creeper at all. Very much so a head high or a head high for me anyway. I almost immediately felt the burning build up behind my eyes and then it just intensified until I was in a very deep head high. Very relaxing and calm high. Would probably not recommend to a new smoker because of the strength but I would definitely recommend to anyone who smokes regularly and doesn’t like sativas or hybrids (like myself). 5/5 for this one forsure.
j........0
March 2, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
GREAT BEDTIME indica strain. I vape with the pax plus. Flavor is a unique berry vanilla creamy nutty cheese taste. Works perfect on migraines and relaxes the muscles. Keeps my anxiety at bay and my overthinking stop my brain from being a hamster wheel when I try to get some sleep. This is definitely a bedtime strain. I’m more of a sativa lover however this is a clean nice head and body high indica comes with no weed hangover. I just melt nicely into my soft bed and burrito myself in my blanket and pleasant good night of sleep. This strain definitely comes with the munchies which I’m not fan of. But overall if you struggle with insomnia or need pain relieving this strain is the magic wave. No paranoia which lot people always want to know.