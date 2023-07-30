Just grabbed an eighth of this flower and it’s fantastic. No joke this is my new favorite flower to smoke. Beautiful purple and orange covered all of the giant dense nugs I have. Smells very “skunk” or “gassy” just sitting inside the bag. Broke down with a grinder and it was so dense it was hard to turn at first lol. Packed 1 small bowl and I was almost immediately ripped, definitely not a creeper at all. Very much so a head high or a head high for me anyway. I almost immediately felt the burning build up behind my eyes and then it just intensified until I was in a very deep head high. Very relaxing and calm high. Would probably not recommend to a new smoker because of the strength but I would definitely recommend to anyone who smokes regularly and doesn’t like sativas or hybrids (like myself). 5/5 for this one forsure.