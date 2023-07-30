stock photo similar to Kool Whip
IndicaTHC 19%CBG 1%

Kool Whip

Kool Whip is a mostly indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Project 4516. This strain is named after the whipped cream topping, and it has a sweet and creamy flavor with hints of vanilla and dough. Kool Whip is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kool Whip effects include relaxation, happiness, and sedation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kool Whip when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by Good Day Farm, Kool Whip features flavors like creamy, cake, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Kool Whip typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a dessert-like treat that can help them unwind and fall asleep. Kool Whip is also known for its frosty buds that are covered in icy trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kool Whip, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Kool Whip strain effects

Reported by 33 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Sleepy

Euphoric

Kool Whip strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    30% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    26% of people say it helps with Pain
Kool Whip strain reviews33

July 30, 2023
20 people found this helpful
August 31, 2023
Really love this strain. Gets me in a really goofy mood and the after affects of knocking me out. Best nights sleep after all the laughing.
12 people found this helpful
September 27, 2023
Personally I lean towards hybrids and Sativa’s but as for indica strains Kool Whip is a very enjoyable one. Smokes very smooth and tastes like vanilla sugar cookies. Effects are quite relaxing therefor optimum time of day for use would be evening / night time. Cheers!
9 people found this helpful
