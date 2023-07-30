Picked this strain up from Good Day Farm, packed into an alien puff purple cone. I struggle with chronic inflammation and pain in my stomach, a couple good hits of this and I felt relief already. This relief spread through out my body quickly and left me feeling like I could stand up straight for the first time all day. Real smooth smoke with an undeniable sweetness. Indica rolls in with a nice gentle comfort across the head without making me want to sleep. Definitely recommend if you’re in pain and need relief.