Wow. I tried kosherdawg a few weeks ago and this kosher kush is just as nice. Tastes amazing. One of the strongest, tastiest strains I've smoked. Nice coloured nugs covered in crystals. A real heavy hitter that tastes like candy. First time I've had this and I definitely want more. I feel full body ...