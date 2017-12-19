ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kosher Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kosher Kush.

621 people reported 4410 effects
Relaxed 66%
Sleepy 51%
Happy 44%
Euphoric 42%
Hungry 25%
Stress 35%
Insomnia 33%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%

Nice taste &amp; effects for evening/night use. Also, much smoother than most giving the same effects! Another true champion.
Smoked some kosher kush from a cart and the taste is just amazing very piney with a strong citrus undertone and it’s just body numbing...perfect for chillin out before bed watching tv🌿🌿🔥🔥
It's horrible!! No smell or taste. Garbage strain.
His stuff is great, makes me feel super light and I can chill really hard after smoking
My diet is ruined. The weather channel is hilarious.
Wow. I tried kosherdawg a few weeks ago and this kosher kush is just as nice. Tastes amazing. One of the strongest, tastiest strains I've smoked. Nice coloured nugs covered in crystals. A real heavy hitter that tastes like candy. First time I've had this and I definitely want more. I feel full body ...
